William B. Stapleton III RUTLAND — William B. Stapleton III, 71, of Rutland Town, died peacefully with his wife, Lorri (Mary), by his side on Feb. 25, 2021, at The Pines at Rutland, Vermont. Bill was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Nov. 26, 1949, the only child of William B. Stapleton Jr. and Helen (Combatti) Stapleton. Bill met Mary Lorraine "Lorri" Morgan while attending Castleton College, where he majored in foreign language education. They were married on Aug. 16, 1975, in Rutland. Following graduation from now-Castleton University in 1971, Bill began his career as a Spanish and French educator at West Rutland High School. Bill also taught at Fair Haven Union High School. Bill also attended Middlebury College, where he completed several graduate courses in French and Spanish. During his teaching career, Bill and Lorri made several trips to Europe with students from West Rutland and Fair Haven to further their foreign language skills. In addition to travel, Bill enjoyed collecting Corvette automobiles, including his favorite, a 1965 coupe. When he was not teaching, which was his first love, Bill, along with Lorri, attended several automobile shows throughout New England, where they displayed their Corvettes. Bill also enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and his many friends. Bill was always interested in young people and their plans for their future, especially his many nieces and nephews. As a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan, Bill often attended games, and shared his many sports memorabilia with his nephews. Bill is survived by his spouse, Lorri, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Christ the King School Development Fund, 60 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
