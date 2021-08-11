William B. Stapleton RUTLAND — The graveside service for William B. Stapleton, 71, who died Feb. 25, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 3:54 am
William B. Stapleton RUTLAND — The graveside service for William B. Stapleton, 71, who died Feb. 25, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.