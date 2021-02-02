William B. Thomas RUTLAND TOWN — William B. “Bill” Thomas, 89, died peacefully at home on Jan. 30, 2021. Bill was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Rutland, the youngest of six sons of Charlotte Baird Thomas and Orin Ansel Thomas Sr. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1949 and began working alongside his father in the family business, Thomas Dairy. Bill married Helen Lord on Nov. 24, 1956. Over the years, he frequently commented that the luckiest day of his life was the day he decided to go to a square dance in Hortonville where he met Helen. They were married for 64 years and raised four daughters. Bill and Helen worked together for decades at Thomas Dairy. Bill went into partnership with his parents and brothers, and began working full time at age 17. He delivered milk for years and served as a director of the corporation, working long days to support his family and the business. Bill, together with his brothers, other members of the Thomas family, and many loyal employees who were considered family, grew a local Vermont business that was in operation for over 99 years. Bill greatly valued the business relationships and friendships he built with many people in the Rutland area over the decades. Bill was active in the community. He served Rutland Town for 29 years as a school board member, planning commission member and selectman. He was also a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland and enjoyed square dancing with the Cast Off 8’s. In addition to spending time with his family, Bill’s favorite activities included photographing wildlife, reading, watching the Red Sox and working in the woods. He finally set down his chainsaw and stopped climbing ladders at age 85 – a tough old Vermonter. Survivors include his wife, Helen (Lord) Thomas of Rutland Town; four daughters, Marla Thomas of Rutland Town, Christa Thomas and Glen Cousineau of Orwell, Lisa Thomas and Alistair Raymond of Yarmouth, Maine, and Rebecca Thomas and Richard Bumgardner of Eagle, Colorado; and eight grandchildren, Jared and Dylan Moore, Claudia and William Cousineau, John and William Raymond, and Jackson and Anna Bumgardner. Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Orin Thomas Jr., Paul Thomas, John Thomas, Richard Thomas Sr., and Merritt Thomas. The Thomas family would like to thank Dr. Michael Robertello and his team at the Rutland Heart Center and the BAYADA Hospice caregivers for their attentive, compassionate care. A memorial service will be held at a later date in 2021. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
