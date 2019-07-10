William "Bill" Spaulding BOMOSEEN — Bill Spaulding, 65, of Bomoseen, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home in Salisbury, after a long illness. He was born on June 1, 1954, in Rutland, to Jack and Eunice (Graves) Spaulding. Bill graduated from FHUHS in 1972 and operated the Bomoseen Car Wash in Hydeville in his youth. Bill was always happiest behind the wheel. He was a truck driver, known on the CB radio across the states as “Doc Holliday,” owning and operating two Peterbilt rigs, as well as driving for several local outfits and FedEx Freight. Bill drove the #86 modified racecar at the local dirt tracks, bringing home several wins and top finishes. He also drove a Mini Car as a member of Lee Lodge #30 F&AM of Castleton and was a Noble of Cairo Shriners AAONMS of Rutland. Bill and his wife, Pam, established Spaulding’s Fuels and Exit 2 Truck Stop in 1982 and operated the business for 10 years in Fair Haven. Bill was known to his friends as a kind and loving man who was always ready to help anyone, as well as a renowned diesel mechanic. Survivors include two daughters Samantha Spaulding, of Charlotte, NC, and Molly Kerr and husband Kyle Kerr, of Shoreham; one granddaughter, Raelyn Kerr; his former wife, Pamela Spaulding, of Shoreham; two half-sisters Lori Spaulding, of Lockport, NY, and Joan Brown, of Bomoseen; two aunts Mary Jane Spaulding and Betty Mastrovich; as well as his caregiver, Emily Rainey, of Salisbury. He was predeceased by his parents. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. A celebration of life will follow at St. Mary’s School, 19 Washington St., Fair Haven.
