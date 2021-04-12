CLAREMONT — William C. Spooner Jr., 77, of Claremont, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1943, in Newport, Rhode Island, the son of William C. Spooner Sr. and Marie T. (Gabriel) Spooner.
Bill was a longtime resident of Newport, Rhode Island, until he retired to Claremont, New Hampshire, in 1999.
He worked for Raytheon Technologies in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. His career spanned over 30 years in various electrical engineering and quality positions. He enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to travel professionally and for leisure.
Bill loved music and in his younger years, he was the drummer in a band. He was also a runner and the veteran of several marathons, including the Boston Marathon, the Ocean State Marathon and the Newport Marathon. Bill loved the ocean and spent many hours walking Sachuest (Second) Beach and sailing the Narragansett Bay and the Sakonette River surrounding Newport, Rhode Island.
Bill was also a veteran. He served his country for several years in the Rhode Island National Guard as an artilleryman. He took much pride in being a member of the Armed Forces.
Bill retired to Claremont, New Hampshire, in 1999. He spent his time cultivating his garden, enjoying the birds and wildlife from his back porch. He was also an avid tinkerer and enjoyed firearms reloading and shooting.
He is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth A. Slater and her husband, Jonathan, Greta DeLeon and her husband, Victor; and the DeLeon grandchildren, William and his fiancée, Kristin Soper, Victor Jr., and Alexander. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Shedlock and her husband, Earl; his niece, Barbara Davis and her husband, Ron, and son, Nickolas; and nephew, Earl J. Shedlock and his wife, Brandy, and son, Zachary.
A private ceremony will be held for Bill in Newport at a date later to be determined.
