William Charles Hutchins BRANDON — William Charles Hutchins, 63, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born Sept. 7, 1956, in Middlebury, the son of Charles and Anna (Currier) Hutchins. He graduated in 1975 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Hutchins was a woodsman, logging various areas of the state with his brother. He also drove log truck for Richard Veillieux. He enjoyed playing video games. Survivors include his wife, Helen (Gould) Hutchins of Brandon, whom he married Sept. 9, 1978, in Brandon; two daughters, Lori Ann Hutchins of Whiting and Melissa Sue Hutchins of Brandon; four brothers, Lawrence, Sidney, Martin and Wayne Hutchins; three sisters, Leona Murphy, Lynn and Bonnie Hutchins; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date.
