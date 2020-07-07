William D. Corbin POULTNEY — William D. Corbin, 84, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, the son of William and Carrie May (Wing) Corbin. He graduated in 1953 from Windsor Locks High School. Mr. Corbin married Nina Cables (Silkey) April 11, 1992, in Granby, Connecticut. He was a real estate broker for many years, worked as a consultant for a company in the conversion of vehicles to run on natural gas and was nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1990. Survivors include his wife of Poultney; his daughters, Linda Ziemnicki of Bridgeton, Maine, Carol Loughrey of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and Theresa “Terry” Rowe of Bloomfield, Connecticut. The graveside service will be held at a later date in Connecticut. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
