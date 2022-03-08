William D. Holden WEST RUTLAND — William D. Holden, 60, of West Rutland, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1961, in Rutland, the son of Francis and Ruth (Crimmin) Holden. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1979 and from culinary school in 1981. Mr. Holden was a lifelong cook at local restaurants. He loved his dog and enjoyed cooking. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Oakman and Nancy Blosser, of Rutland, Lucille Hurley, of Bomoseen, Marsha Reis, of Rhode Island, and Kathy Smith, of Alabama; and his brother, Robert Holden, of Bennington; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a nephew, Steven Oakman; and a niece, Kimberly Proulx. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions in William’s memory may be made to a charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.