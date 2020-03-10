William D. McClellan PAWLET — William D. McClellan, 74, died March 8, 2020, in Rutland. He was born April 25, 1945, in Riverdale, Maryland, the son of Wilbur D. and Anita M. (White) McClellan. Mr. McClellan was a plant pathologist and worked in research and business development for Syngenta. Survivors include his wife, Susan (Roberts) McClellan of Pawlet; two sons, Matthew McClellan of Sacramento, California, and Owen McClellan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a sister, Marjorie Quelet of Gaithersburg, Maryland; four grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
