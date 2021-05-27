William D. Miller RUTLAND — William Dana Miller, 62, of Rutland, Vermont, died May 21, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born May 10, 1959, in Waltham, Massachusetts, the son of Robert and Lillian (Paul) Miller. After graduating from Rutland High School, Class of 1977, Bill spent most of his working career at the Summit Lodge in Killington, Vermont. Bill was the front desk manager for many years and made many lifelong friends from his time at the Summit Lodge. He finished his working career at Panera Bread in Rutland as a shift supervisor. Bill was an avid game enthusiast and enjoyed playing board games with family and friends. He enjoyed hosting game nights and the action would continue deep into the night. As the years went on and technology advanced, computer games also became a passion and he played online for many years with people from around the world. Survivors include three brothers, Stephen and wife Janet of Rutland, Carl of Rutland and Robert and partner Alison Howe of Barre; nephews, Brett and family of Coconut Creek, Florida, Jonathan and family of Thompson, Connecticut, Joseph of Rutland; a niece, Sophie of Barre; and 19 first cousins and their families. The graveside service will be held June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Church Memorial Garden. Mother Sarah Ginolfi, Priest-In-Charge, will officiate. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
