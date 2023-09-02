William D. Schooner RUTLAND — William D. Schooner, 62, of Rutland died August 24, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his Life Partner, Fran La Bombard, his mother, sister, two brothers and five fur babies. He was an animal lover, an avid fisherman and had a kind heart for helping children, teaching them how to fish, catch and release. He enjoyed spending time on Lake Champlain and watching wildlife. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday September 5, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00pm followed by a prayer service at 2:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A reception will follow.
