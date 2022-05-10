William E. Brooks BRANDON — Bill “Sonny” Brooks passed away on May 5, 2022, after a long illness. His children, Lori Brooks Barish, Kim Miner, Kelly Brooks and Lynn Miner, remember him as a devoted father and a self-made man. Grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Lora, Josh, Jacob, and three great-grandchildren use the wisdom he imparted every day. Bill built a successful legacy developing a reputation as the “egg man,” delivering to local markets out of a small pickup truck; from the earnings, he graduated to investing in real estate, erecting homes with the help of a small team. The effort spawned a career that he would continue for the rest of his life. Bill had many passions: he was an avid adventurer, spending most winter weekends riding trails local and afar; he enjoyed boating, and he and a couple of mates sailed the Caribbean; he even tried his hand at cattle ranching in Brandon for a time. Bill was married to Lorraine A. (Pratt) Brooks for 41 years, until her passing in 1999. Rachel Chartrand had been Bill’s loving companion for 20 years. Burial will be privately held with family, but friends are invited to a “Celebration of His Life” on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 31 Mountain Meadows, Brandon, Vermont, from 1-3 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to Brandon Senior Citizens, 1591 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
