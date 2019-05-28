William E. Kelleway RUTLAND — William E. Kelleway, 76, died May 23, 2019, at The Meadows at East Mountain. He was born March 21, 1943, in Rutland, the son of Emmett F. and Mary (Snyder) Kelleway. He graduated from Rutland High School and Clarkson University. Mr. Kelleway was an engineer. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie (Stearns) Kelleway, of Rutland; two stepsons Christian Bienvenu, of Denver, Colorado, and Jeffrey Bienvenu, of Rutland; a brother, Richard Kelleway, and a sister, Donna Jackson; a daughter, Jill Cullison; and two grandsons. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
