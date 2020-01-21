William E. Kelly Sr. CASTLETON — William E. Kelly Sr., 90, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. Survivors include his wife, Bernice Kelly; his children William Kelly Jr., Kathleen Kelly and Linda Guilmette; two grandchildren Tyler and Benjamin Guilmette. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., 1939 Main St., Castleton, where a calling hour begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Robert Noble. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
