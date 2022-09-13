William E. Rantanen RUTLAND — William E. Rantanen, 66, of Rutland passed away on May 15, 2022 at home. He was born in Proctor, Vt on August 2, 1955, the son of Donald and Mary Rantanen. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1973. Bill had worked at General Electric and also L.F. Carter Trucking. He had a talent for painting and detailing motor vehicles. He enjoyed trout fishing and woodworking. He is survived by a brother, John Rantanen and his wife Susan of Rutland and a sister, Katherine Wyman and her husband Robert of Ipswich, MA, and many cousins, nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Mark, and his longtime companion Wendy Williams. Arrangements are with Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, Vermont, 05763.
