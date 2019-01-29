William Ephraim "Tiny" Sheldrick Aug. 18, 1921 - Jan. 24, 2019 SALISBURY — William “Tiny” Sheldrick, age 97, passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 18, 1921, in West Haven, to George and Mable (Hunt) Sheldrick. He is survived by his brothers Calvin "Pete," Howard "Dowdy," David "Dave," and sisters Audrey "Duge," Jane "Janie;" and was predeceased by brothers George "Buck," Franklin "Peany," and sisters Dorothy "Peaches," Genevieve "Sister" and Marion "Majee." William and his first wife, Mary, were married in November 1944. They had seven beautiful children William and wife Michelle, of Bridport, John and wife Joyce, of Richfield Springs, NY, David and significant-other Wendy Stone, of Shoreham, Christopher and wife Kathleen, of West Haven, Patricia Townsend and husband Harold, of New Berlin, NY, Mary-Jo Pinson and husband Eric, of Fallbrook, CA; and was predeceased by daughter Pamela Sheldrick. After his wife's tragic passing in December 1967, William met Elizabeth Wisell, who also survives him, and had five wonderful boys Erik and wife Kimberly, of Shoreham, Isaac and wife Megan, of Brandon, Matthew, of Salisbury, George, of Weybridge, and Eugene and wife Christina, of Salisbury. The couple married in February 2004. William is survived by his many, many nieces, nephews, 48 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Many, who knew Tiny, knew that he was all about his family. It would be nothing to find him telling his stories to anyone who would listen. When he wasn’t busy working on the farm, which he was able to do into his early-90s, or helping out family, you could always find him tinkering on one of his many Farmall tractors. He always said that, “If it isn’t red, then leave it in the shed.” He loved life and the adventures that it came with. He especially loved spending time with the grand-babies and would hold them for hours. They were all his “little cusses” whether they were related or not. William was a loving, husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and so much, much more to so many people. He will be deeply and terribly missed by everyone. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. A private graveside committal service and burial will be held at a later date in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall, NY. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to The Vermont Heart Association, 110 Main St., Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401.
