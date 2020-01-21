William F. "Bill" Ward Jr. LEICESTER — William F. “Bill” Ward Jr., 73, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, after a sudden illness. Bill was born in Glen Ridge, NJ, to William and Marjory Ward Sr. Throughout his childhood, Bill faced seemingly insurmountable obstacles but through the love of his family, and his own determination, he not only learned to walk but to swim. He would later compete in the Special Olympics as a swimmer. In his 40s, Bill left New Jersey for Vermont and after a short stay at a group home, joined the Delphia family. He was known as ‘Uncle Bill’ and over the past 25 years, loved watching Zak and Ashlie grow up and have children of their own. He loved laughing with Barry and Julie, spending time with Ronnie and Michelle, having fun at family get-togethers, watching "Law & Order" in his recliner, attending Camp Thorpe, and going to Project Independence with his best friend, Richard. Bill loved people and was blessed to be loved by so many family and friends. Bill maintained a close lifelong relationship with his sisters Carol and Susan, brother-in-law Earle, former brother-in-law John and his niece and nephews. We are grateful to the staff at Project Independence and Camp Thorpe who gave Bill so much joy. Thank you to everyone who brought love to his life. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask you consider a donation to Project Independence (112 Exchange St., Middlebury, VT 05753); or Camp Thorpe (P.O. Box 82, Brandon, VT 05733) in Bill’s memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.