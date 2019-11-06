William F. Chaffee EAST MIDDLEBURY — William F. Chaffee, 70, died Oct. 24, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born March 4, 1949, in Weybridge, the son of Frank and Theresa (Marshall) Chaffee. He graduated in 1968 from Middlebury Union High School. Mr. Chaffee married Alice T. Sawyer, of Rutland, Oct. 11, 1975. He was a mechanic for over 40 years. He enjoyed playing soccer and teaching his children how to become a mechanic. Survivors include his wife; sons Patrick and Bradford, both of East Middlebury; a sister, Irene Spooner, of South Burlington; several nieces and nephews; and two grandchildren. Mr. Chaffee was predeceased by his sister, Gladys (Chaffee) Austin. The celebration of his life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the VFW, Exchange Street, Middlebury. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Middlebury Regional EMS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.