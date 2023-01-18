William F. Considine Jr. GEORGIA — William Francis “Bill” Considine, Jr. of Georgia, died on January 13, 2023. Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 19th, at 11:00 AM at the Ascension Parish, 3157 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia. To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.