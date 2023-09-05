William F. DeWalt WESTFIELD, MA — William F. DeWalt, 94, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 27, 2023. He was born in Malden, MA to the late Joseph and Agnes (Hurley) DeWalt and was a 1946 graduate of Chester, VT High School. William enlisted in the US Army Air Force in 1946 as an airplane engine mechanic and took part in the rebuilding of C54 aircrafts used for the Berlin Airlift in 1949. He continued his service in the Air Force Reserve and retired after over 27 years. Bill was employed for General Electric in Ludlow, VT, and Lovejoy Tool in Springfield, VT. Bill lived in California for over 43 years and worked for Rocketdyne and ADP as a parts inspector for aerospace engines and traveled extensively to many factories for inspections. He was a member of the American Legion in Ludlow, VT and the Moose Club in Springfield, VT, he was active in the Westfield Senior Center, enjoyed playing bingo, Freecell, and Skipbo. Bill loved watching Jeopardy, documentaries, and watching plane and airshows. Additionally he enjoyed traveling, church, hunting, camping and motorcycles. He was predeceased by his first wife, Agnes (White) DeWalt after 33 years of marriage, as well as her son Charles White and her daughter Betty (White) Duplain. He is survived by her son William White, her grandchildren, Gary White, Lori (White) Cook, Rick White, Marc White, Greg White, Tiff (White) Anderson and Richard Duplain, Jr., as well as his nieces and nephews, Marcia Weeks, Edward Jolly and Betty Lou Lacroix. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Joseph DeWalt, Jr. and Rose (DeWalt) Jolly, as well as niece Kathy Rose. In 2012, Bill married Nettie Jean (Wells) Marsh-DeWalt and he is survived by her children, Annette Merrow, Norma Griffin, Steve Westcott and Dawn Whitley, and her grandchildren Eric Patoine, Michael and Lisa Griffin, and Adria Whitley. A Funeral Home Service followed by Military Honors will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3PM in the Firtion Adams Funeral Service, 76 Broad St. Westfield, MA. Visiting hours will precede the service from 2-3PM in the funeral home. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Proctorsville, VT at a later date. http://www.firtionadams.com
