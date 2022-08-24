William F. Drude III RUTLAND — William F. Drude III, 48, of Rutland died unexpectedly August 14, 2022. Bill was born May 10, 1973 to William F. Drude Jr. (deceased) and Laurie Drude of Springfield Vermont. He is survived by his wife Merideth and beloved daughter Maddison; his mother Laurie; sister Cathy; nephew Cole; Uncle and Aunt Frank and Marie Dering and many cousins. In addition, left to cherish his memory, are many friends, especially his best friend Nicholas Merrill. He graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield Vermont in 1993. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Castleton State College in 1998. Bill was employed by the Department of Corrections for 19 years. Bill was a devoted family man and loved his daughter more than anything else in the world. He also found a love for disc golf and greatly enjoyed finding this new passion. He touched the live of all he encountered and many viewed him as a mentor in the field of Corrections. His loss is one that will be felt deeply by those that knew him, but his impact on the lives he touched will be everlasting. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in support of the development of disc golf course in his memory. Please make donations to the Town of Springfield Vermont, Parks and Rec Department, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156; noting the gift being in memory of Bill Drude Disc Golf development. A private Celebration of Life will be held.Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
