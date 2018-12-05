William F. Otis Sr. SPRINGFIELD - William F. Otis Sr., 73, died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Springfield, the son of William F. and Evelyn (Constantine) Otis. He graduated in 1963 from Springfield High School. Mr. Otis served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, stationed in Texas, Colorado, Maine and Germany. On July 4, 1964, he married Paulette J. Patoine in Springfield. He worked as an electrician for Jones and Lamson Machine Tool for several years. He was owner/operator of Vermont Precision Machine Services and later, acquired Jones & Lamson Metrology, companies he operated for many years until retiring in 2010. Mr. Otis was an avid Boston sports fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and enjoyed visiting Mohegan Sun. Survivors include his wife, of Springfield; four children William Otis Jr., Angela Sadlowski, both of Springfield, Steven Otis, of Chester, Victoria Muszynski, of Enfield, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by one sister, Elizabeth Merrill. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or National Kidney Foundation Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016; or Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Jason Naugler, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.