William F. Smith rites SHREWSBURY — The memorial service for William F. Smith, 87, who died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, was held Saturday, Nov. 30, at Shrewsbury Community Church. Sue Kelley officiated. The organist was Rita Lane. Words of remembrance were by Jeff Smith. Fraternal services were held by Mount Moriah Lodge #96 Free and Accepted Masons and the Elks Lodge #345. Private burial was in Shrewsbury Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Towers Camp or Shriners Hospital, in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
