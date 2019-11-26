William F. Smith SHREWSBURY — William F. Smith, 87, of Shrewsbury, died Thursday evening, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was the sixth generation to own and operate Maple Crest Farm, and Bed and Breakfast along with his wife of 62 years, Donna. He graduated from the Rutland High School in 1950 and Cushing Academy in 1951. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Rutland Elks Lodge #345 where he was a past Exalted Ruler, past State President of the Vermont Elks Association Inc., State Trustee and Government Relations chairman of Vermont. He was a member of the Shrewsbury Community Church and served as a deacon at one time. He served the town of Shrewsbury as a member of the Board of Civil Authority and had been a member of the Shrewsbury Fire Department for several years. He served on a three-member board of the Rutland County Road Commissioners. He was a member of the Rutland Natural Resource Conservation District for 30 years. He was a member of Mount Moriah Lodge #96 Free and Accepted Masons, Cairo Shrine and the Jesters, Loyal Order of Moose and the Rutland County Agriculture Society where he served as a director and for many years, superintendent of parking. Survivors include his wife, Donna, three sons Willard Jeffrey and Russell Arthur, all of Shrewsbury, and William Gregory, of Fresno, CA; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorial and Masonic services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Shrewsbury Community Church. A reception will follow. A private graveside will be in the Shrewsbury Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Towers Camp or to the Shriners Hospital, C/O Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
