William F. Whitney SPRINGFIELD — William F. "Bill" Whitney, 74, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Springfield, VT, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2019. Bill was born on May 19, 1945, in Ludlow, MA, to Frank and Muriel Whitney. In 1947, he moved with his family to Vermont where they purchased and operated a dairy farm. After graduating from Springfield High School, he attended Babson College and University of Vermont. He then established "Whitney Consulting and Appraising" in Springfield. It was a profession he thoroughly enjoyed and excelled at for over 20 years. Bill was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church, enjoyed coin collecting and was an ice cream enthusiast. In his spare time, his passion was outdoor activities: lawn and field work, landscaping, building stone walls, driving a John Deere, taking long walks and stretching out on a chaise lounge on a sunny day (with an ice cream). Eventually, his desire for warmer winters and a new job opportunity led him to relocate to Houston, TX, and later, to Ocala, FL. Surviving family members include his wife, Janice Whitney; her children Shannon, Justin, Darren and grandchildren Quinten and Ethan; his daughter, Debbie McNeil and husband Stuart and their son, John; his daughter, Carole Stocker and son Isaac; his older brother, Ernest Whitney and wife Grace and their children Dwight, Mary and Tanya; Jim Losee and wife and three children; Nicole Downing and husband and three children. The funeral will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
