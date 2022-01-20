William G. Wood PITTSFORD — William G. Wood, 71, of Pittsford, Vermont, died Jan. 11, 2022, at his home, with family by his side. He was born July 10, 1950, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Richard and Charlene (Goodenough) Wood. Mr. Wood graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1968. On Nov. 3, 1973, he married the love of his life, Lou Ann Young. He worked for many years setting up both charity and private events for the Elks Club in Rutland, raising money for kids with cancer. He also worked for the Rutland Herald, where he made lots of good friends. His hobbies were fishing, as well as being an amazing builder, who could build anything from custom dog kennels, to professional skateboard ramps, to his beautiful home that continues to impress people 20 years later. Survivors include his sons, Jason Michael Wood and Andrew Scott; his sisters, Anna, Carol and Audery; brother, Dick Wood; and grandchildren, Tyler Wood and Morgan Louann Wood. He was predeceased by his wife, Lou Ann Wood, on June 4, 2001. Due to the pandemic, a service will be held at a later date; it will be at the Lou Ann Wood burial site in the East Clarendon Cemetery, across from the airport. All who knew him are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tossing Funeral Home, 39 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701, to help with the funeral cost. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
