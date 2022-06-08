William G. Wood PITTSFORD — The graveside service for William G. Wood, 71, who died Jan. 11, 2022, was held Saturday, June 4, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Pastor Pete Fiske, of Jericho, officiated. The eulogy was offered by sons, Andrew and Jason Wood. Words of remembrance were given by family and friends. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
