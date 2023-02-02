William H. Cijka WEST RUTLAND — William H. Cijka, 67, of West Rutland passed away January 26, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Albany, NY July 14, 1955 the son of Felix and Stephanie (Grabowski) Cijka. Bill enjoyed an active life of 4-wheeling, hunting, motorcycle riding, cook outs with friends, going out for breakfast and experiencing new vehicles. He enjoyed his shooting range. Surviving are his wife Deborah A. Cijka of West Rutland, a brother Robert Cijka and his wife Beth of West Rutland, and nephews Adam Cijka, David Hesse and Jayson Hesse and a niece Dorothy Hesse and a brother-in-law Samuel Startari. He was pre-deceased by his parents, aunts, uncles and in-laws Guy and Jean Startari amd brother-in-law, Guy Startari. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Sympathy cards may be sent to C/O Nick Notte, 387 Pleasant Street, West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.