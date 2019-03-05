William H. Garrow III RUTLAND — William H. Garrow, III, 59, of Rutland died Friday March 1, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland on February 9, 1960 the son of William H. and Theresa Anne (Cullinan) Garrow, Jr. William was a graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow, class of 1978. He was an electrical contractor and employed in all aspects of building and remodeling. Surviving are his daughter, Phoenix Garrow and a grandson, Bronsun Garrow-Manning of Pittsford; his three sisters, Dawn Garrow of Georgia, Wanda Trinci of Belmont and Cindy Tuomisto of Ludlow; his former wife, Sharon A. Stickney, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents. Visiting hours will be held Friday March 8, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
