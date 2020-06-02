William H. Higgins rites CASTLETON — The funeral service for Bill Higgins, 71, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020, was held Sunday, May 31, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. The Rev. Rob Noble, pastor of Castleton Federated Church, officiated. Words of remembrance were by Betty Bosma. Bearers were Andy McGrath, Tom Wiese, Larry Daigel and Don Amorosi. Burial followed in Mettawee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet. Military honors were provided by The State of Vermont National Guard Honor Guard, Castleton American Legion Crippen-Fellows Post #50 Color Guard and the Patriot Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Fisher House Connecticut, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.