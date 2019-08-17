William H. Peryer RUTLAND — William H. Peryer, 84, died Aug. 15, 2019, at Mountain View Center. He was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Mendon, the son of Charles and Alice (Gilman) Peryer. He married Johan F. Rice Oct. 29, 1955. Mr. Peryer was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. Survivors include his wife; two brothers Louis and Richard; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Evelyn Euber, Mildred Walker, Jacqueline Peryer; and brothers Robert, Harley and Charles Jr. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
