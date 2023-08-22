William H. Timbers RUTLAND — William H. “Bill” “Pops” Timbers, 92, peacefully passed on, at home, the morning of July 6, 2023 with devoted family by his side. Bill was born in Rutland on January 24, 1931 and was the son of Harold “Bud” Timbers and Myra Hurley Timbers. Bill was predeceased by his only sibling, Mary Katherine Moore. Bill graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1948 and attended Saint Michael’s College graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science. Right after graduating Bill entered the Army for two years and served with pride in Panama with the Medics. Bill returned to Vermont and Saint Michael’s College to earn a Masters of Education. Bill served in the educational profession for 33 years, most notably as Rutland High School Principal from 1971 to 1983. Bill was “a people person” who loved working with the younger generations and within his hometown community. Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn “Lyn” Eddy of 66 years, his sons, William “Mike” Timbers and Brian Timbers, daughter, Nancy Timbers-Devost and husband Robert Devost. He was proud “Pops” to his six grandchildren, William Timbers and wife Louisa, Becky Timbers, Melissa Timbers, Carolyn Devost, Erin Devost, and Robert “Jake” Devost. Pops is also survived by two great grandchildren, Eve and Wilder Timbers and five nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful supportive staff at UVM Home Health and Hospice Care, Mackenzie, Julie, Gale, Sage, and Nancy. Bill was a Devout Catholic and a loving husband, father and grandfather and great grandfather! Bill always was an optimist who, as a patriot, took pride in our Country and in his service to this country. His rallying call, even in the depths of a cold long hard winter was “Think Summer”! Perhaps repeated a bit too often (but sure to bring a smile) was his story of counting potatoes and filling sacks at the A & P as a lad to help out during the Great Depression. Loyal, kind and compassionate, with Bill you knew what a true friend was and a man you wanted to emulate. Bill loved family time, be it a home cookout, a family road trip, or relaxing in Maine round the picnic table playing UNO or cribbage. Bill was the beloved patriarch. Bill made us all better being with him. “Pops” will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Saint Michael’s College in memory of William H. Timbers, AKA “Bill.” A Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Christ The King Church in Rutland, Vt. at 12:00. May Bill now know the Kindness of God’s Warm Embrace. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
