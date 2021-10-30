William Haight FAIR HAVEN — William (Bill) Haight of Glenham, New York and formerly of Fair Haven, Vermont, passed away on October 26th. Bill was born May 17, 1933 in Glenham, New York. He was the son of Abram and Sadie O'Dell Haight. Bill proudly served his country as a member of the Army during the Korean War. On February 2, 1963 he married Mary (Betty) Jones in Fair Haven Vermont. They made their home in Glenham where Bill worked as a plumber. He was very active in the Slater Chemical Fire Company where he was a lifelong member. Upon his retirement, he and Betty moved to Fair Haven where he became active in the American Legion. He was a life member of Post 49 in Fair Haven. He leaves behind a son William and his wife Diana and granddaughters Erin and Brenna, all from Poughkeepsie, NY. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Betty, parents and his siblings: Roland Haight, Anna Haight, Donny Haight, Mary Ditullo, and Dolores Gilmore. There are no calling hours. Services are private and at the convenience of family.
