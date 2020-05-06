William Harrison Goldman 3/27/1933 - 4/23/2020 RUTLAND — William Harrison Goldman, 87, formerly of Rutland, passed away in Oakhurst, New Jersey, on April 23, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Born on March 27, 1933, in Burlington, Vermont, Bill lived most of his life in Rutland, Vermont. Bill spent the last few years of his life in Oakhurst with his wife, Shirley, along with their daughter, Wendy and family. Bill attended Rutland High School, played basketball and was a member of the track team. He attended the University of Vermont and served his country during the Korean War. While serving in the military, Bill met his future wife, Shirley, at a party in North Carolina. For many summers, including the year they met, Bill served as a camp counselor at Camp Arrowhead on Lake St. Catherine in Vermont. That summer, due to a major coincidence, Shirley had plans to work as a camp counselor at Camp Birchwood at nearby Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton, Vermont. They dated that summer, later married and Shirley moved to Rutland. After the war, Bill Joined his father, Nathan Goldman, to help run the family business, The Fashion Shop, which was a major Rutland institution for over 60 years. After he retired, Bill sold ski wear at the Basin Ski Shop at the Killington Ski Resort. Many out-of-town customers from New York would call Bill when they were on their way and ask him to set aside certain clothes for them. He became quite popular with his customers. Bill was an avid gardener. He spent countless hours in the summer tending to his garden and his beautiful rose bushes that lined their driveway. When his children, Ron and Wendy, were young, he loved to ski with them. In addition, Bill and his son, Ron, loved to fish. The family would camp on Burton Island on northern Lake Champlain. Bill and Ron would set off in their John boat to fish in the morning and have a great fish fry in the evening. Bill coached Ron’s Little League team with his good friend, Dick Cartier. At the end of each season, Bill and Dick chartered a bus and took the team to Jarry Park in Montreal to watch the Expos. Bill loved sports, especially his New York Knicks, the New York Giants and the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed watching college basketball. His favorite Knicks player was Dave DeBusschere. For many years, he would drive to Albany, New York, in the summer to watch the Giants training camp. Bill also loved horse racing and would join many of his friends every summer to watch the races in Saratoga, New York. He was avid member of the Kiwanis Club, including as past president. Bill was also a member of the Elks Club and a longtime member of the Rutland Jewish Center. In the winter, Bill and Shirley’s house was a popular destination for Wendy’s children and their college friends. Ron also enjoyed having his college friends spend time at his parent’s house for ski trips to Killington, Bill was predeceased by his parents, Silvia and Nathan Goldman; along with his wife of 62 years, Shirley Goldman. Bill is survived by his brother, Peter Goldman of Voorhees, New Jersey; along with his two children, Wendy and husband Isaac Zagha of Oakhurst, New Jersey, and Ron Goldman of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Rosie and husband Todd Rosembaum, Ralph Zagha, Billy Zagha, Rebecca Zagha and Nathan Goldman. The family is extremely appreciative of Eva Marie Keller who was Shirley and Bill's caregiver after they moved to New Jersey. Bill was buried in a private service in Rutland Jewish Cemetery, Vermont, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolences to William’s family, please visit his page of tributes at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com. Donations may be made to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fund/cdp-covid-19-response-fund/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.