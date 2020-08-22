William J. "Bill" Baker rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for William J. “Bill” Baker, 55, who died July 23, 2020, was held Thursday, Aug. 20, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, interim minister, officiated. Musician was Alastair Stout. Soloist was Krista Johnston. Eulogists were his brother, Stuart Baker, Jennifer and Amanda Bova, both nieces. Burial was in Cheney Hill Cemetery. The reception was held at Franklin Conference Center. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
