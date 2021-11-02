William J. English POULTNEY — William James English, formerly of Poultney, Vermont, passed away Sept. 12, 2020, in Longview Texas, at age 70. He was born March 27, 1950, in Portland, Maine, and was the son of Robert C. English and Elizabeth W. English. His childhood was spent in Poultney, Vermont, where he graduated from Poultney High School in 1969. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Bill spent his later years in Marshall, Texas. He was an inventor and enjoyed his time playing his guitar and working on his inventions. He was predeceased by his parents and his great-nephew, Tatum. Survivors include his children, Benjamin Sasser, Robert English and Timothy English; and sisters, Connie Coltey (Gary), Missy Saltis (Jim), Leslie Ciper (Ralph), Betsy Dickinson. He also leaves behind his beloved poodle, Lucky. Burial will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.