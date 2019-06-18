William J. Kent MANCHESTER — William John "Bill" Kent, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2019, following a long illness. Bill was born on Aug. 5, 1935, the son of the late Albert and Anna (LaGrange) Kent. He attended local schools, graduating from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1954. He married Ruth (Kelley) Kent on May 6, 1957. Bill worked at Ekwanok Country Club and Bromley Mountain during high school and later, was in the plumbing and carpentry trades in the Manchester area, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed visiting family and friends near and far, playing golf, snowmobiling, hunting with his son and spending his later years wintering in Florida. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his siblings Walter Kent, Jane (Kent) Fotler and Marie (Kent) Griffis. Surviving family includes his wife of 62 years, Ruth; his brother, Albert (Skee) Kent, of Manchester; his two children Vicki (Kent) Keller, of Austin, Texas, and John Kent Sr. and wife Diane (Bierwirth), of Manchester; four grandchildren Samantha (Garver) Washington and husband Nick, of Austin, Texas, Preston Garver and wife Beth, of New Bern, North Carolina, Kathleen (Kent) Proft and husband Silas, of Rye, New Hampshire, and John "JJ" Kent Jr., of Manchester; and seven great-grandchildren Kaylee Washington, Cameron Washington, Ella Washington, Jonah Washington, Lia Garver, Max Garver and Palmer Proft. A celebration of life will be held at the Manchester VFW on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m.
