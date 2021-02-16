William J. Kulig rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for William J. Kulig, 67, who died Jan. 6, 2021, was held Saturday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Burial will be at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to West Rutland Dog Park, Town Hall, West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements were by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.