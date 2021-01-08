William J. Kulig WEST RUTLAND — William J. Kulig, 67, died Jan. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born in Rutland, July 25, 1953, son of Frank and Sophie (Godek) Kulig. William was a graduate of West Rutland High School. He was employed at General Electric Co. and was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and West Rutland Select Board. Surviving are a son, Michael Kulig of Palm Harbor, Florida; a granddaughter, Kylee; a brother, Frank Kulig Jr. of West Rutland; a sister, Barbara Herrick of Clarendon. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
