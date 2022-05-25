William J. Lannon LUDLOW — William Jon Lannon, 73, of Ludlow, Vermont, passed peacefully May 21, 2022, at Jack Byrne Hospice Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a short illness. He was born Aug. 21, 1948, the son of Emma R. Lannon and William H. Lannon. Jon was educated at Black River High School and Johnson State College. Early in life, his ski talents were discovered starting on Marge’s hill beside Okemo Mountain with secondhand wooden skis. He raced on many teams and in many circuits, instructed and coached at Stowe, Vermont, Thredbo resort in Australia and Okemo Mountain in Ludlow. He spent many seasons training, teaching and racing in Portillo, Chile, and traveled with Hank Kashiwa as technician while he trained for the Olympics. Later, he restored cars, was a skilled carpenter and the best sheetrock-er in the state, according to his father. Jon was engaging, his storytelling captivating and the result was many friends from all around the world. He was predeceased by his father, William H. Lannon; and his brother, James M. Lannon. He is survived by his mother, Emma R. Lannon, of Ludlow; a sister, Lee Ann Lee, of South Burlington; a niece, Jennifer Ann Lee, and two nephews, Dexter and Miles Bellee, of Austin, Texas: as well as many friends. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow June 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Aldous Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to the Serenity House, P.O. Box 207, Wallingford, VT 05773.
