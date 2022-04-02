William J. Melendy WELLS — William J. Melendy, 58, of Wells, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 16, 1963, in Townshend, the son of Earl R. and Linda (Keyes) Melendy. William, Bill or Billy to some, grew up in South Londonderry where he was active in Boy Scouts earning the Eagle Scout. Bill was strong and always strived to make his way through the world. He spent several years living and working in Connecticut as a welder/builder. While living there, he met Melinda (Norton) Melendy. They spent the next 32 years building a life and family together, whom they loved deeply. Bill could fix almost anything and was ambitious enough to have a "jack-of all-trades" kind of business where he specialized in painting and various home repairs. He loved his family and teaching them core values in how to be good people. Bill was a kind soul and would always be there for the ones he loved. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and a good tag sale. Bill found comfort and faith in religion and was a member of the Granville Jehovah Witness Hall. Survivors include his wife, Melinda, of Wells; three daughters, Britney Ruley, of Manchester, Heidi Baron, of Wells, and Kayla Rozell, of Whitehall, New York; his mother, Linda Bushee, of Rutland; his father, Earl Melendy, of Granville, New York; two sisters, Rosa Martelle, of Rutland, and Peggy Lee Shores, of Mount Tabor; two brothers, Robert Keyes, of Rutland, and Frank Melendy, of Rutland; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
