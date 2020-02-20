William J. Moore PAWLET — William J. Moore, 91, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Feb.17, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Pawlet, Vermont, on Oct. 26, 1928, the son of William and Alice (Faxon) Moore, on the family farm. Bill was a lifelong resident of Pawlet, Vermont. He worked the family farm until 1973 at which time he went to work for Woodlawn Farm until he retired in 1994. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, snowmobiling and going to deer camp. In his retirement, he enjoyed rebuilding vintage farm equipment and small engines and “holding court” with all the farmers in the Pawlet Valley! Bill is survived by his nephews, William Young, David (Glenda) Young, John (Lisa) Moore, and his nieces, Elaine (Ray) Atnip and Carol Moore; his great-nephews and -nieces, Adam Young, Ethan, Megan and Kayla Moore; and his best friends, Fred "Shorty" Stone and Tim Leach. Mr. Moore was predeceased by his parents; his brother, John F. Moore; and his sisters, Elizabeth Moore and Carolyn Young. Following his wishes, there will be no calling hours and the service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.