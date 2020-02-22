William J. Reardon rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for William J. Reardon, 82, who died Feb. 14, 2020, was held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, Feb. 21. The Rev. Paul Gatz of Bennington officiated. Organist was John Riddle. Eulogists were Denise Segallo and Tammy Bourne, both daughters, and Kelsey Lemay, a granddaughter. The reception was held at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.