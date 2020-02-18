William J. Reardon RUTLAND — William J. Reardon passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Rutland, Vermont, to Dr. William and Harriet Reardon, and was the eldest of two boys. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, attended Mount Assumption and Ithaca College. After this, he returned to Rutland, Vermont, and started his long career with the City of Rutland and his love affair with the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department where he worked for 42 years. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Beverly. Bill will always be known for his zest for life, sense of humor, willingness to help others and being there for friends and family. His greatest accomplishment and love was his family. Family gatherings will never be the same without him. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Segalla of Tampa, Florida, Tamara Bourne of Morrisville, Vermont, Lori Hostler and husband Brett, and Shannon Muscatello of Fair Haven, Vermont; his grandchildren, Kelsey (husband Troy and great-grandchildren Hayden, Olivia and Zoe), Jacob (wife Kelsey), Alexis and Joel; and many loving nieces and nephew. Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. A service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. and a celebration of life will follow at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.