William J. Stephenson POULTNEY — William James Stephenson, 90, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. He was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond and Mary Elizabeth (Magill) Stephenson. He was educated in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, suburb of West View. Mr. Stephenson served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was married to Mildred “Midge” (Schaum) Stephenson for 67 years. He was employed as a manufacturer’s representative by Starline Inc. traveling throughout Pennsylvania, and by his own company in Vermont for 40 years until his retirement in 1995. Mr. Stephenson was a member of Rotary, a Paul Harris Fellow, Past President and Foundation Chair; and Tinmouth Community Church. In Avon Park, Florida, he served on the local food pantry and was instrumental in starting the Heartland Food Bank. Survivors include his sons, Michael, Christopher; daughters, Erin Rudd, Kathryn Kappes; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Timothy, and a brother, Don. The celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Sept. 8, at Tinmouth Community Church. Private burial with military honors will be in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Mission, 31 Park St., Rutland, VT 05741; Heartland Food Bank, P.O. Box 249, Sebring, FL 33871; or a food pantry in your area. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
