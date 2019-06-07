William J. Travers EAST POULTNEY — William John Travers, 96, a longtime resident of East Poultney died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 2, 1923 in Tinmouth, the son of Patrick and Ellie (Wilkie) Travers and grew up in Middletown Springs. Mr. Travers enlisted in the US Army in 1943, serving during WWII until his honorable discharge on Jan 12, 1946. Mr. Travers married Glenna Martin on Sept 16, 1945 in East Poultney. He was employed as an auto mechanic at several local garages until becoming employed at Williams Machine Shop as a welder until his retirement. Mr. Travers was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 1653 in Granville, NY, J. Claire Carmody American Legion Post #39 in Poultney and the Morning Star Lodge #37 Free & Accepted Masons being raised up on Sept 11, 1951. He enjoyed woodworking and music. Survivors include a daughter, Debra Bartlett and her husband Steven of Middletown Springs; a son, Gregory Travers and his wife Joannie of Parsippany, N.J.; and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Glenna Travers on April 7, 2012 and a daughter, Lorna Travers, in 2004; a grandson, Major Gregory Travers, USMC, on May 19, 2019; and by a sister, Agatha Donah. Per his request, there will be no public services. Burial will be in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Baptist Church of Poultney Capital Campaign, 1500 E. Main St., Poultney, VT 05764 or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
