William James Baker RUTLAND — William James Baker passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He was born on Sept. 2, 1964, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Charles and Gail Baker. Bill grew up in Rutland, attended and graduated from Rutland High School where he made lifelong friendships. He went on to attend Wyoming Technology where he studied and received an auto technician degree. After obtaining his degree, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to begin his career. Bill returned to Rutland continuing his career working in numerous auto shops. He was employed with General Electric as a CNC machinist for almost 20 years before moving on to work for Kalow Technologies. His first and only marriage (18 years) was to Kathleen Fleury who had a daughter, Hillary. Bill raised Hillary as his own daughter and she continued to be a very important part of his life. Bill's unconditional love for his Jack Russell Terrier, “Maddie,” of 14 years was undivided. Maddie was his companion and comfort during his issues with health. Bill was a car enthusiast which included auto restoration, motor rebuilding and racing. He belonged to, and was actively involved in, the Shelby Dodge Automobile Club (SDAC). He won many trophies for his racing and restoration of Shelby vehicles, particularly his blue Rampage that he showcased at many of the car shows. His licence plate “UDLOOZ” was well-known by all who knew him. He was a member of the Moose Club and will be missed by all the members who knew and loved him. Additionally, Bill loved traveling around the National Parks. He loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But his most memorable times were on the shores of Lake Champlain at the family camp. Bill also enjoyed the outdoors by swimming, hiking, cycling (both on bicycles and motorcycles) and camping. Bill leaves behind his mother, Gail Baker of Rutland Town, Vermont; his faithful canine companion, Maddie; his daughter, Hillary Hunt (Daniel) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his siblings, Laura Sarault (Tom) of Rutland Town and Stuart Baker (Debbie) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his nieces and nephews, Amanda Ziliski (Rutland), Jennifier Bova (Huntington Beach, California), Scott Bova (Knoxsville, Tennessee), Ryan and Kyle Baker (Fredericksburg, Virginia); and many other beloved family members. He was predeceased by his father, Charles T. Baker. Bill’s impact on this world will remain and continue to show. His infectious smile, joking laugh, gentle heart and unconditional love will be felt every day. A private funeral will be held for immediate family then a celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Lake Champlain at a later date. Donations in memory of Bill can be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Conant Ave., Albany, NY 12206. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
