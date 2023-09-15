William Joseph Galiano RUTLAND — William Joseph Galiano, 60, of Rutland died Tuesday September 12, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1963 in Rutland the son of Michael Joseph Galiano and Barbara Fontaine. William was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1981. For many years William worked as a stock handler for Moore Business Forms in Rutland. Survivors include a brother Michael Galiano Jr. of Rutland and a sister Michelle Galiano; nephews Michael Galiano III, Robert Galiano, and Justin Galiano; and nieces Dionna and Shania Galiano. He was predeceased by both of his parents and a brother Robert Mark Galiano A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday September 16, 2023 at Clifford Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 9:30am to 11am on Saturday September 16, 2023 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
