William Kulig WEST RUTLAND — Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to the West Rutland Dog Park, c/o Mary Anne Goulette, West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble St., West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
