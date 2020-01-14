William L. Braun VERO BEACH, Fla. — William L. Braun, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, just three weeks before his 92nd birthday. Bill was born in Beacon, NY, to Marie Rita (Grady) and William L. Braun Sr. Bill grew up in Norwalk, CT, with his parents and three sisters. He attended St. Mary’s School and went on to high school at Fairfield Prep. Bill served honorably in the U.S. Army Signal Corps before graduating from Fairfield University in 1951. After graduation, he began a long, successful career in the newly-emerging computer industry and worked for UNIVAC and Scotco Data Leasing. Bill married Jeannine Sherry in 1951 and raised seven daughters. In 1971, Bill and Jeannine purchased The Adams in Brandon, VT, and began a new chapter of their lives as business owners and innkeepers. In 2002, Bill and Jeannine retired to their home in Vero Beach. Bill will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Jeannine (Sherry) Braun; and his six daughters Sherry Lawson (Bill), Ann Marie Braun, Lorraine Stargel (Daryl), Katherine Malay (Jack), Barbara Braun (Joseph Beek) and Jane Braun (Kenneth Deveaux). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three sisters Patricia White, Nancy Frederick and Kay McNaughton; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Caroline, and his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT. The burial will immediately follow in Saint John’s Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave. in Norwalk. After the burial, there will be a luncheon for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign our online guestbook or to leave a condolence, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.